In a major boost to the infrastructural development of northeastern region, the Central Government has sanctioned a total of 181 projects worth Rs 6180.23 core under NESID scheme

Of the total 181 projects, 25 projects worth Rs 956.77 crore have been completed and the remaining projects are at various stages of implementations.

The information provided by the Ministry of Development of northeastern region in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha stated a total of Rs 1788 crores were allocated under NESID of which 242.75 have been utilised for various projects.

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