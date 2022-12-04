Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,589 crore for water supply schemes in the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

“I have been informed that the government has sanctioned 284 projects worth Rs 1070.77 crore for Darjeeling district and 146 projects worth Rs 518.64 crore for Kalimpong district,” Bista said in a press release.

This is in addition to the funds already approved for Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts' urban areas.

Meanwhile, 284 projects totaling Rs 860.93 crore have been approved for the district of North Dinajpur. 714 projects totaling Rs. 2450.34 crore will be undertaken in three districts' rural areas to achieve 'Har Ghar Jal' in every family.

Meanwhile, 284 projects totaling Rs 860.93 crore have been approved for the district of North Dinajpur. 714 projects totaling Rs. 2450.34 crore will be undertaken in three districts' rural areas to achieve 'Har Ghar Jal' in every family.

The Lok Sabha member also added that drinking water scarcity has been a persistent problem for the region. Despite receiving the maximum number of rainfalls, practically all cities and many villages from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and North Dinajpur districts have been battling an acute lack of water.

“He asserted that drinking water scarcity has been a persistent problem for our region. Despite receiving the maximum number of rainfalls, practically all cities and many villages from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and North Dinajpur districts have been battling an acute lack of water. The drinking water crisis is so severe in rural areas, particularly in tea gardens, that individuals must spend hours every day getting a pail of water.

“From the day I was elected, I have made provisioning of drinking water to every household in our region a priority issue. I have repeatedly spoken about it both inside the Parliament and outside it and reached out to the highest offices in our country, requesting for the resolution of the drinking water crisis in our region,” said Bista while maintaining that concrete actions were being taken to resolve the drinking water crisis in the region under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat.

He applauded the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Minister for satisfying the long-pending demand and said that the BJP will keep all of its promises to the people of the Darjeeling hills and Terai and Dooars.