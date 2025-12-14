Centre seeks more women, SC and ST officers for key deputation posts

The Union government has asked states to step up nominations of women officers and those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for senior positions on central deputation, underlining the need for better representation at decision-making levels.

In a communique sent to chief secretaries of all states, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said states should sponsor “sufficient names of women and SC and ST officers” so that “adequate representation can be provided to them”. The letter is dated December 10.

The ministry made it clear that only those officers should be nominated who are unlikely to be recalled by their parent cadre for at least two years, particularly on grounds of promotion. The officers will be considered for appointments under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS) and as Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) in central public sector enterprises and other central government organisations.

CVOs function as an extended arm of the Central Vigilance Commission and play a key role in monitoring corruption in government bodies.

The DoPT also asked states to share details of any inquiry, complaint or proceeding that could affect an officer’s vigilance status. “Details of any inquiry/complaints/proceedings which may affect the vigilance status of the applicant may also be forwarded,” the communique said.

Highlighting the broader significance of deputation, the ministry said movement of officers from states to the Centre is “crucial for building up the capabilities” of the administration and helps bring state-level perspectives into national policymaking, and vice versa.

Referring to Central Deputation Reserve data for IAS officers, the DoPT stressed that proper cadre management depends on sending an adequate number of officers to the Centre. This, it said, would ensure that every eligible officer gets an opportunity to serve at the Centre at least once at the middle management level.

The ministry also warned against frequent withdrawals of nominated names. It reiterated that an officer whose name is withdrawn after recommendation could face a five-year debarment from central deputation, including foreign postings. “The Government of India has been following a policy of debarring an officer for five years, if he/she fails to join the central deputation as per orders of DoPT,” the letter said.

Withdrawal of a name after approval by the Civil Services Board also leads to the same penalty, according to the communique issued by Manisha Saxena, Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, DoPT. States were further asked to ensure that officers already debarred are not recommended again.

From January 1, 2026, the nomination process for CSS posts, CVO positions in CPSEs and other organisations will be routed through a dedicated online portal.

Every year, the Centre seeks nominations to fill key posts such as joint secretaries, directors, deputy secretaries and CVOs. A similar communication has been sent to secretaries of central government departments, asking them to recommend suitable officers for central deputation.