Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 11 said that the Centre is taking special efforts to encourage startups in the Northeast.

“I remember myself having had meetings with chief ministers of those regions about startups and IIT Guwahati, particularly, has a lot of interaction with industry and also encourages by throwing up challenges for the startups to come up with solutions,” she told the reporters on October 11.

“I find Northeast this unique, very typical for the Northeast kind of solutions emanating from startups which are coming up in that area,” she added.

Sitharaman also informed that the government is willing to talk with startups that are considering migrating overseas and address their difficulties as much as possible to enable them to stay in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively engaged in startups, and the government's policies have established an enabling climate, resulting in more than 100 unicorns in India.

So I would think continuous engagement with the startups is what is going to help them to remain and do better within India. But, if there are temptations for which they would want to go outside, we need to understand how much we can entertain and serve on those courses. Not all of them are possible but equally, we can try”, Sitharaman further added.