Centre tightens exit rules for ISRO scientists linked to Gaganyaan, key missions

In a move aimed at safeguarding India's strategic space programmes, the Department of Space has directed that voluntary retirement (VRS) and resignation requests from Scientific and Technical personnel associated with the Gaganyaan mission and other important national projects should not be accepted as a matter of routine.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Space on July 14, the decision comes in view of a recent increase in requests for voluntary retirement and resignation from Group 'A' Scientific and Technical personnel, including those working on the prestigious Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and other critical missions.

The memorandum noted that such exits have been adversely affecting the implementation of projects of national importance.

"In view of this, it has been decided that voluntary retirement and resignation requests from Scientific and Technical personnel associated with the Gaganyaan Mission/Projects and other important Missions/Projects may not be accepted as a matter of routine," the order stated.

The Department has advised Directors of ISRO centres and Heads of Units not to accept such requests until the completion of the concerned mission or project. However, requests from personnel below the rank of Scientist/Engineer SG may still be forwarded to the Department with clear recommendations from the respective Directors or Heads of Units for a final decision.

The order has been issued under the provisions governing voluntary retirement under Fundamental Rule 56(k) and Rule 43 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, revising the earlier delegation of powers related to accepting retirement and resignation requests.

The memorandum, approved by the competent authority and signed by Joint Secretary S.R. Rajashekar, has been circulated to all major ISRO centres and units, including VSSC, SAC, URSC, SDSC-SHAR, LPSC, NRSC, ISTRAC, MCF, ADRIN, IISU, LEOS, IIRS and HSFC, among others.

The move comes as India intensifies preparations for the Gaganyaan mission and other high-priority space programmes, with the government seeking to retain critical scientific and technical expertise until the successful completion of these nationally significant projects.