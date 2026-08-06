Centre tightens IT rules, mandates AI content labelling and faster removal of deepfakes

In a significant move to address the growing misuse of artificial intelligence and curb the spread of deepfakes and other synthetic media, the Centre has strengthened the regulatory framework governing social media platforms by introducing stricter obligations under the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules.

The revised rules, notified through amendments made in February, require social media intermediaries to clearly label permissible AI-generated content and ensure that such material carries traceable metadata. The objective is to improve transparency by enabling users to identify content that has been created or altered using artificial intelligence.

The amendments also impose stricter compliance requirements on platforms to tackle unlawful AI-generated content, including deepfakes, manipulated audio and video, synthetic text, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), non-consensual intimate images and AI-enabled impersonation. Social media platforms are now required to inform users about the legal consequences of creating, uploading or sharing such prohibited content.

As part of the strengthened framework, the government has substantially reduced the time available for platforms to remove unlawful content after receiving a valid notice from a government authority or a court. The takedown deadline has been cut from 36 hours to three hours, with the aim of limiting the rapid spread of harmful and misleading content online.

The revised rules prescribe even stricter timelines for sensitive categories of content. Material involving impersonation or nudity must now be removed within two hours of receiving a valid notice, replacing the earlier 24-hour deadline.

The amendments also require significant social media intermediaries to deploy automated tools and other technical measures to proactively detect specified categories of illegal content, particularly material related to sexual violence and child abuse. Platforms are expected to make reasonable efforts to identify and remove content that is identical to previously flagged unlawful material.

In addition, the government has shortened the timeline for addressing user grievances. Social media intermediaries must now resolve user complaints within 36 hours, compared to the earlier limit of 72 hours.

The strengthened IT Rules form part of the Centre's broader efforts to enhance accountability among digital platforms, improve user safety and increase transparency in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem while curbing the misuse of emerging technologies.