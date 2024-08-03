The Central government has decided to deploy two battalions of the Assam Rifles from Manipur in Jammu, aiming to strengthen security in the region, sources told India Today.

The decision comes after 3,000 additional army jawans and 2,000 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were deployed in the area amid surging terror attacks.

According to sources, it is believed that around 40–50 highly trained Pakistani terrorists are hiding in the upper reaches of Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, and other locations. They are expected to be highly trained and equipped with some of the most modern and sophisticated weapons, including American-made M4 Carbine Rifles fitted with night vision devices, sources said.

As part of major counter-terror operations in the Jammu region, additional troops are being deployed.

The casualty count for 2024 is rapidly approaching closer to the number of deaths recorded in 2023, which saw 20 deaths. Army sources suspect the involvement of Pakistan's elite Special Service Group (SSG) in the terror attack.

Attacks have been reported in Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda. The most recent incident occurred on July 15 in the Dessa Hills of Doda, where four soldiers, including a captain, were killed.