Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Thursday, June 13, that the government has accepted the Supreme Court's decision regarding the 1,563 candidates affected by "time loss" during the NEET-UG exam. These candidates will have the option to either retake the exam or accept their original scores without the previously awarded grace marks.

Pradhan expressed optimism that this ruling would resolve the uncertainties surrounding the NEET-UG exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the NEET-UG exam, confirmed on Thursday that the grace or compensatory marks previously awarded to the 1,563 students have been withdrawn.

"The NTA will issue a Public Notice soon and will also contact these 1,563 candidates via email to ensure they receive the official communication," the agency stated.

Pradhan highlighted the scale of the NEET-UG exam, which is conducted at approximately 4,500 centers across India and some centers abroad.