The Government of India is set to organize a significant conference titled "India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System" in Kolkata this Sunday. According to the Law and Justice Ministry, the conference aims to highlight the key provisions of three new criminal laws: The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023. These laws, which received presidential assent in December last year, are scheduled to come into effect from July 1.

The Ministry emphasized that the conference will facilitate discussions through interactive sessions and Q&A segments to elucidate the salient features of these new legislations. It is intended to enhance awareness and understanding among stakeholders, including the legal fraternity, law enforcement agencies, academia, law students, and the general public.

In preparation for the implementation of these laws, the Department of Legal Affairs has already conducted two major conferences in New Delhi and Guwahati over the past two months. These events were instrumental in disseminating information about the legislative changes, ensuring that stakeholders are well-informed and prepared.

The upcoming conference in Kolkata underscores the government's commitment to modernizing and improving India's criminal justice system. It serves as a platform for dialogue and engagement, aiming to address concerns, clarify doubts, and gather feedback from various sectors involved in the administration of justice.

The event in Kolkata is expected to draw significant participation from legal experts, policymakers, and other stakeholders eager to delve into the implications and applications of the new criminal laws. As the July 1 deadline approaches, the conference plays a crucial role in fostering a smooth transition and effective implementation of these legislative reforms.