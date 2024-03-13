The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will soon launch a helpline to assist applicants for Indian citizenship. Applicants can call toll-free from anywhere in India to obtain information related to CAA-2019. The service will be available from 8 AM to 8 PM, announced the Ministry on March 13.

Additionally, those who are being persecuted in Afghanistan, Pakistan, or Bangladesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has made an online gateway available for them to apply for Indian citizenship. People belonging to six minority communities in the three countries—Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians—will be granted citizenship based on their religious beliefs.

It is possible to submit the applications online, according to the Ministry.

As to the ministry, the government is planning to introduce the 'CAA-2019' mobile app to streamline the application process.

Four years after the controversial law was approved, the Center put the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 into effect on March 11. Days before the anticipated announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the regulations were communicated.

Also read: Government to introduce 'CAA-2019' mobile app to ease the process