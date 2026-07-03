Centre to summon Meta over Instagram ads linked to child sexual abuse material

The Centre has directed officials in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to summon Meta over Instagram advertisements allegedly promoting child sexual abuse material, according to sources.

Officials said the ministry will seek an explanation from Meta regarding the issue following directions from Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The move marks the second time this week that the government has taken action against the technology company over concerns related to its platforms.

Earlier this week, the Centre issued a notice to Meta over WhatsApp's proposed username feature, raising concerns that it could facilitate online fraud, phishing, impersonation and so-called "digital arrest" scams.

The government asked Meta to suspend the rollout of the feature until consultations with the authorities are completed to the government's satisfaction.

It also sought an explanation from the company on why proceedings should not be initiated under the Information Technology Act and the relevant rules, arguing that the proposed feature could increase the risk of cybercrime.

The notice further reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is required to comply with due diligence obligations under the Information Technology Act and associated rules.