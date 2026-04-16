Centre to table Women’s Reservation Bill for 2029 polls, opposition raises concerns over delimitation

The Centre is set to introduce three key legislations during a special sitting of the Budget Session of Parliament beginning on April 16, with a focus on operationalising women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and undertaking a fresh delimitation of constituencies.

The proposed legislations include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. While the first two will be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the third will be tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to take forward the legislative agenda, including amendments linked to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The move is aimed at enabling the implementation of women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha from the 2029 general elections.

The Constitution amendment Bill is expected to provide the legal framework for implementing the women’s reservation provisions, while the Delimitation Bill seeks to redraw parliamentary constituencies and facilitate an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha from the current 543 seats to a proposed maximum of 850.

The proposed increase and the basis for delimitation have drawn questions from opposition parties, which have sought clarity on the criteria for redrawing constituencies and the implications of expanding the strength of the Lower House.

In a procedural step, the Law Minister is also scheduled to move a motion in the Lok Sabha to suspend the application of Rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. The suspension is intended to enable the House to take up and pass the Constitution amendment Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in a coordinated manner, given their interdependence.

According to the motion, the suspension of Rule 66 would apply specifically to the consideration and passage of the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, as these are contingent upon the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The government has been engaging with opposition parties to secure support for the constitutional amendment, which is proposed to be implemented on the basis of data from the 2011 Census. The outcome of the special sitting is expected to have significant implications for electoral representation and the structure of the Lok Sabha ahead of the 2029 general elections