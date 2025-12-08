Centre urges China to provide assurances not to selectively humiliate Indian citizens at airports

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has formally sought assurances from China that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not face selective targeting, arbitrary detention, or harassment, following the recent detention of an Arunachal Pradesh woman at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

During the weekly press briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Beijing to uphold international air travel norms and respect the validity of Indian travel documents. The ministry also issued a travel advisory, asking Indian nationals travelling to or through China to “exercise due discretion.”

Jaiswal’s remarks came in response to questions regarding the ordeal faced by Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, who was detained for nearly 18 hours on November 21 while transiting through Shanghai during her journey from London to Japan. Chinese immigration officials allegedly declared her Indian passport “invalid,” contending that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of China, and subjected her to humiliation during questioning.

“We fully share your concern regarding the incident at Shanghai airport,” Jaiswal said. “We expect the Chinese authorities to provide clear assurances that Indian citizens transiting through their airports will not be selectively targeted or harassed, and that established regulations governing international air travel will be duly respected.”

Following the incident, India strongly reiterated its longstanding position on Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing that the state is an “integral and inalienable part of India,” and asserting that no amount of denial from Beijing can alter this “indisputable reality.”

The MEA’s advisory comes amid growing concerns over China’s repeated attempts to question the sovereignty of Arunachal Pradesh and reflects India’s firm stance on protecting its citizens’ rights during international travel.