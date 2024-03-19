The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high severity warning for users of Apple iPhones and iPads due to vulnerabilities that could potentially compromise device security and functionality. These vulnerabilities, as outlined by CERT-In, pose serious risks including the ability for attackers to disrupt device operation, access sensitive information, and circumvent security measures.

The warning, issued on March 15 and listed on the official CERT-In website, highlights multiple vulnerabilities discovered in Apple iOS and iPadOS. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to trigger denial of service conditions, execute arbitrary code, disclose sensitive information, and bypass security restrictions on affected systems.

The security flaw impacts iOS and iPadOS versions earlier than 16.7.6 for devices including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation. Additionally, it affects versions before v17.4 for newer devices such as iPhone XS and beyond, and various models of iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini.

CERT-In attributes these issues in Apple's iOS and iPadOS to various factors including improper validation in Bluetooth, libxpc, MediaRemote, Photos, Safari, and WebKit components. Privacy concerns are noted in ExtensionKit, Messages, Share Sheet, Synapse, and Notes. Additional issues involve ImagelO, kernel, RTKit, Safari Private Browsing, Sandbox, Siri, and CoreCrypto.

Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could result in system failures, unauthorized code execution, access to private information, and circumvention of security measures. To mitigate these risks, users are advised to take several preventive measures:



1. Update Software: Ensure devices are running the latest iOS and iPadOS versions.

2. Install Security Patches: Apply any patches provided by Apple to address identified vulnerabilities.

3. Use Secure Connections: Avoid unsecured Wi-Fi networks.

4. Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Add an extra layer of security to prevent unauthorized access.

5. Exercise Caution with Downloads: Only download apps from trusted sources.

6. Regularly Back Up Data: Protect against potential data loss by maintaining regular backups.

7. Stay Informed: Remain updated with security alerts from official sources like CERT-In or Apple.



By adhering to these precautions, users can significantly reduce the risk of exploitation and enhance the security of their Apple devices.