Chakma leaders urge Centre to suspend diesel, power supplies to Bangladesh

A group of Chakma leaders from India has urged the Centre to suspend diesel and electricity supplies to Bangladesh, while calling for measures to address what they described as the "historical mistake" of awarding the Chittagong Hill Tracts to Pakistan in 1947.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 17, the leaders said India should suspend supplies to Bangladesh following what they described as Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's refusal to visit India unless former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other alleged fugitives, as well as those accused in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, are extradited to Bangladesh.

The leaders called for the suspension of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, under which India has committed to supplying Bangladesh with 1,80,000 metric tonnes of diesel annually.

They claimed that India had supplied more than 30,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh in March and April despite disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia.

They also called for suspension of electricity exports from the Adani Godda coal-fired power plant in Jharkhand to Bangladesh. Citing figures for September-December 2025, they said electricity exports from the plant to Bangladesh had risen to about 2.25 billion kilowatt-hours.

The leaders argued that the supplies should be reviewed in view of India's own energy requirements.

They also criticised the alleged preconditions attached to Mr. Rahman's proposed visit to India, describing them as an "insult to India".

The Chakma leaders further urged the Centre to take measures concerning the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), which they said was a non-Muslim majority area that was awarded to Pakistan during Partition.

According to the statement, indigenous communities in the CHT had sought to join India and the Indian flag was hoisted at Rangamati on August 15, 1947.

The statement was issued by Rasik Mohan Chakma, MLA and member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council; Gautam Chakma, president of the Humanity Protection Forum; Pritimoy Chakma of the Chakma Hajong Elders Forum, Arunachal Pradesh; and Suhas Chakma, founder of the Chakma Development Foundation of India.