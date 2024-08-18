Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who resigned from his position last month, has opened up about his contemplation of new political avenues. Soren's resignation paved the way for Hemant Soren's return to power after the latter's release on bail.

Taking to his social media handle on 'X', the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader detailed his internal struggles and the profound impact of his departure from the Chief Minister's office. Expressing a deep sense of betrayal, Soren disclosed that he has been considering three distinct paths forward after engaging in significant "soul searching."

In his post, Soren did not mince words about the emotional toll of his ousting, stating, "I was devastated as my self-respect was harmed." He revealed that he spent days in quiet reflection, grappling with the situation and questioning his role in the events that led to his resignation. "For two days, I sat quietly and introspected, kept searching for my mistake in the whole incident," he shared, adding, "I did not have the greed for power even a bit, but to whom could I show this blow to my self-respect? Where could I express the pain inflicted by my people?"

The 67-year-old former leader, who had assumed the Chief Minister's role on February 2 following Hemant Soren's arrest on corruption charges, resigned on July 3 as Hemant Soren was released on bail and reinstated as Chief Minister. Reflecting on the pivotal legislative party meeting where he announced his resignation, Soren hinted at the beginning of a new phase in his life. He outlined three potential directions: retiring from politics altogether, forming his own political organization, or aligning with a new political partner to continue his journey.

As Soren weighs his options, his reflections have sparked discussions about the future of Jharkhand's political landscape, particularly within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The former Chief Minister's next move is keenly anticipated, as it could significantly influence the state's political dynamics in the coming months.