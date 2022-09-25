Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 said announced that the Chandigarh Airport will be renamed after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"Amrit Mahotsav’ is on September 28, when the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh will be celebrated. An important decision has been taken just before his birth anniversary as a tribute. It has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," PM Modi said while hosting the 93rd episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Besides this, PM Modi also spoke about that how climate change is a major threat to marine ecosystems and how the litter on our beaches is disturbing them, adding, ''It is our responsibility to tackle these challenges''.



Commenting cheetah's arrival back in India on September 17, Modi stated that 130 crore Indians were overjoyed and filled with pride.

"People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of the cheetahs. 130 crore Indians were elated and filled with pride. A task force will monitor the cheetahs, on the basis of which we’ll decide when you can visit them," PM Modi added.



Eight African cheetahs, five females and three males were flown 8,000 kilometers over the Indian Ocean from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where they were released as a part of India's Rs 90 crore Cheetah Introduction project.

Additionally, PM Modi also paid tribute to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya during his speech, saying he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country.