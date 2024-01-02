In response to the ongoing nationwide strike led by fuel-tanker drivers, Chandigarh authorities have implemented temporary restrictions on petrol and diesel sales, aiming to manage the limited fuel supply caused by the protest. The truckers and drivers are expressing their dissent against the newly proposed hit-and-run provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the existing Indian Penal Code.

Effective immediately, the restrictions dictate that two-wheelers can purchase a maximum of 2 litres of fuel (equivalent to a value of Rs 200), while four-wheelers are limited to 5 litres (equivalent to a maximum value of Rs 500) per transaction at gas stations within the region.

Chandigarh District Magistrate stated, "The imposed limitations are a proactive measure to ensure the availability of fuel for all during this period of temporary disruption of fuel supply." The move is seen as an effort to mitigate the impact of the ongoing strike on the general public.

Fuel station operators have been instructed to adhere strictly to these regulations, and consumers are urged to cooperate with the imposed restrictions for the duration of the protest.

Stating that these measures are temporary and precautionary, the District Magistrate highlighted their necessity to manage the current situation until a return to normalcy is achieved. The restricted fuel sales are expected to remain in effect until the conclusion of the truckers' protest.

The truckers and drivers are opposing the hit-and-run provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which could subject drivers involved in serious road accidents to up to 10 years in prison if they flee the scene without informing authorities. The protest reflects the widespread concern and discontent among the trucking community regarding the potential legal ramifications under the proposed criminal law.