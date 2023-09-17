Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief N Sanjay has alleged that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was the prime conspirator in the AP Skill Development scam. Speaking at a press conference held in Delhi, Sanjay asserted that Naidu, during his tenure as Chief Minister, orchestrated the entire corruption scheme, which has now come to light.

The AP Skill Development scam, involving a staggering Rs 371 crores of government funds, centers around the allocation of money to a company named Siemens by the Andhra Pradesh government. According to Sanjay, this money was disbursed through a nomination process, bypassing the standard procedures. He further revealed that out of the Rs 371 crores allocated, Rs 241 crores were funneled to various private companies, a fact that had also been noted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Elaborating on the intricate details of the scam, Sanjay explained, "The scam was carried out under the guise of the 90:10 formula, with Siemens distancing itself by claiming its headquarters are in Germany. Funds were distributed to multiple individuals who purportedly provided training services. However, it was Chandrababu Naidu who played a pivotal role in masterminding this scam. Both he and his then-skill development minister presented false projections to the Council of Ministers."

In response to these allegations, former Managing Director of Siemens, Suman Bose, firmly denied any wrongdoing. Bose stated, "There was no corruption involved in this project. It was executed with the utmost transparency. No shell companies were involved. Any claims of fake invoices need to be substantiated in court. If everything was delivered as promised, how can one argue that the foundation of this project was fraudulent?"

Chandrababu Naidu was taken into judicial custody on September 10, 2023, for a period of 14 days, until September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada. This action stems from his alleged involvement in the Skill Development Corporation scam, which has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.