The Andhra Pradesh High Court, on October 13, granted anticipatory bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister of the state, Chandrababu Naidu, in the highly contentious Angallu 307 case. However, Naidu's legal battles are far from over, as he remains in detention due to two other corruption cases pending against him - the Inner Ring Road and Fiber Net cases.

The Angallu 307 case is a significant legal matter, stemming from allegations against Chandrababu Naidu and several other TDP leaders. They stand accused of inciting violence against local leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in August. The government of Andhra Pradesh, led by the YSRCP, had formally filed a police complaint in connection with this case.

The formal complaint alleged that Naidu and other TDP leaders had initiated an attack against YSRCP leaders during a political rally held in Angallu village in August. In this case, Naidu has been charged with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with other relevant sections.

During the most recent hearing on October 11, the High Court had directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest Naidu in the Angallu violence case until further proceedings. Naidu is scheduled to appear before the court for the proceedings related to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case on October 16.