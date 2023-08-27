The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) announced on August 26 that the Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully achieved two of its three primary objectives, with in-situ scientific experiments currently in progress. Isro's statement assures that all payloads of the mission are operating as expected.

The Chandrayaan-3 Mission, a significant leap in India's lunar exploration efforts, marked a historic milestone on August 23 when the Lander Module (LM) softly touched down on the lunar surface. With this achievement, India becomes the fourth nation to accomplish a safe landing on the Moon, and uniquely, the first to conquer the uncharted terrain of the South Pole.

Confirming the mission's progress, Isro revealed, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Out of the 3 mission objectives, the successful demonstration of a safe and gentle lunar landing has been accomplished. The Rover's mobility on the lunar surface has been demonstrated. The conduction of in-situ scientific experiments is currently underway. All payloads continue to perform within expected parameters."

The groundbreaking feat has garnered widespread acclaim for India's advancements in space exploration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recognition of the accomplishment, named the site where the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made its historic soft landing as "Shiv Shakti Point." Additionally, the location where the Chandrayaan-2 lander encountered an unexpected crash landing in 2019 has been designated as "Tiranga Point," symbolizing the tricolor Indian flag.

Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to further commemorate the occasion, declaring August 23 as "National Space Day."