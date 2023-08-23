According to a statement released by ISRO on August 23, the Lander Module (LM) of its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 third Moon mission is ready to start the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) and land on the moon's surface this evening.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, a feat not achieved by any country so far. "All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Se...

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST.



Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent.

The… pic.twitter.com/x59DskcKUV — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

"Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands," it said.

After checking all the parameters and deciding to land, ISRO will upload the required commands from its Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) facility at Byalalu near here, to the LM, a few hours before the scheduled touchdown time.

According to a statement released by ISRO on Wednesday(August 23), the Lander Module (LM) of its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 third Moon mission is ready to start the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) and land on the moon's surface this evening.