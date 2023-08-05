In a major achievement for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on August 5. The critical manoeuvre, known as Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI), was performed with precision and expertise from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC, Bengaluru.

During the LOI, a retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded, effectively altering Chandrayaan-3's trajectory from around the Earth to a path that will enable it to enter the orbit of the Moon. This vital operation involved firing the spacecraft's engines at a specific point in its journey, increasing its velocity and altering its path to be captured by the Moon's gravitational pull.

The successful LOI paves the way for the next phase of the mission - the reduction of orbit, which is scheduled for August 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST. This next operation will further refine the spacecraft's trajectory and position it for subsequent phases of the mission, including the much-anticipated landing.