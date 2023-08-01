After successfully putting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the lunar transfer trajectory on Tuesday morning, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted, "Next stop: the Moon."

The space agency said that Chandrayaan-3 had finished its orbit of the earth and was moving towards the moon.

"A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit", ISRO said.

The Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, was lifted off from the spaceport at Sriharikota on July 14 by a GSLV rocket.