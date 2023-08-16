The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon with the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

The spacecraft is now primed for its scheduled moon landing on August 23.

ISRO mentioned in a tweet -"Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended.



Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 to undergo critical operation around the Moon on August 16

With this, the lunar bound maneuvres are completed.

It’s time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys.

Separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module is planned for August 17, 2023."

Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, following which two orbit reduction manoeuvres were carried out on August 6 and 9.

