India's ambitious third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, is all set to achieve a major milestone as its spacecraft nears the lunar destination. After covering about two-thirds of its voyage to the Moon since its successful launch on July 14, the spacecraft is scheduled to execute the crucial Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) at approximately 7:00 pm today.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the health of the spacecraft remains normal, and it is on track to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23. The Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to further explore the Moon's mysteries and enhance India's space exploration endeavors.