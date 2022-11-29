Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on November 29 advised media organizations to check the facts properly before putting them into the public domain.

“Presenting authentic information is the prime responsibility of media and facts should be properly checked before they are put in the public domain,” Thakur said while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union General Secretary Assembly 2022.

Commenting on the ''speed' at which media organizations are serving information to the masses, the Minister said that the latter is important but accuracy is even more important.

“While the speed with which the information is transmitted is important, accuracy is even more important and should be primary in the minds of communicators,” he added.

He further said that with the spread of social media, fake news has also proliferated and counter the same the government has established the ''Fact Check Unit'' in the Press Information Bureau of the Government of India to counter unverified claims and present truth to the people.

Further, the minister also highlighted that for responsible media organizations maintaining public trust should be the highest guiding principle.

He also underlined that the media’s role during the time of crisis becomes critical as it directly concerns saving lives adding that media is at the core of national disaster management plans.

While inviting the media to become a partner in Governance and using the podium to reiterate the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur said, ''Media should act as a link between government and people and provide continuous feedback, at both national and regional level”.

He further urged that ABU as an association of broadcasting organizations must continue to train and equip media practitioners with the best professional skills on the role of media in the time of crisis and promised that India was ready for all such efforts.

Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Service Broadcaster, is hosting the 59th ABU General Assembly 2022 and the theme for this year’s assembly is “Serving the People: Media’s Role in Times of Crisis”.

The General Assembly was Inaugurated on November 29 by Thakur in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, I&B, Masagaki Satoru, President ABU and Javad Mottaghi, Secretary General, ABU.

The ABU (Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union) is a nonprofit, professional association of the broadcasting organizations of Asia and the pacific region and more than 300 international delegates from 40 countries representing 50 organizations are participating in the event.