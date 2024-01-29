The Indian government has announced the diversion of Chenab river water via tunnels at Drabshalla in Kishtwar district. This move aims to expedite the 850-MW Ratle Hydro Electric Project in Jammu & Kashmir. The power ministry confirmed that this significant milestone was achieved at 11:30 AM on January 27, 2024.

The diversion will allow the dam area to be isolated, facilitating excavation and construction works. This action is expected to hasten construction activities and minimise delays, assisting in meeting the commissioning deadline of May 2026. T

he Ratle Project is a joint venture of NHPC Limited and the J&K government, executed by Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), with a shareholding split of 51:49.

The project, located on the Chenab river in Kishtwar district, was sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in January 2021 with an estimated cost of Rs 5,281.94 crore.