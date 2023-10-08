In an astonishing turn of events, a pharmacy worker in Chennai, Muhammad Idris, was left dumbfounded when he discovered that his bank account had been credited with a staggering Rs 753 crore on Saturday.

The incredible incident unfolded when Idris initiated a routine money transfer, sending Rs 2,000 from his Kotak Mahindra bank account to a friend on Friday, October 6. Curiosity led him to check his account balance shortly after the transaction.

To his disbelief, the bank's response displayed an astronomical sum of Rs 753 crore as his account balance.

Apprehensive about this unusual windfall, Idris reported the matter to the bank, which acted by freezing his account to investigate the unprecedented occurrence.

This intriguing incident marks the third such extraordinary case reported in Tamil Nadu recently.

In a previous, equally baffling occurrence, a cab driver by the name of Rajkumar in Chennai stumbled upon a balance of Rs 9,000 crore in his Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank account. Following his report, the Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank rectified the situation, and the excess funds were duly withdrawn.

Another similar incident unfolded with a resident named Ganesan from Thanjavur, who was left utterly stunned when he discovered a staggering Rs 756 crore in his bank account.