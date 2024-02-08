Chennai schools receive bomb threats, students evacuated
Chennai schools received bomb threats via email on 8th February, leading to immediate student evacuation Police and bomb disposal squads are currently on the scene conducting checks
Advertisement
Story highlights
- Chennai schools received bomb threats via email
- Chennai schools received bomb threats via email
Chennai schools on February 8 were alerted with bomb threats via email.
Immediate action was taken, resulting in the swift evacuation of students. Police and bomb disposal squads reached the school to initiate prompt safety measures for the students. Anti-sabotage checks were carried out by the police.
This story is still developing and further information is anticipated.
Also read: India-origin student at US university dies after shooting self in the head
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today