The festival of Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated with great pomp in the northern Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This festival is observed for the longevity, good luck, and happy life of the children. It is believed that by performing Chhath Puja and offering Arghya to the Sun, all the wishes are fulfilled.

If you are thinking of offering prasad To Chhath Maiya during this Chhath Puja 2022, here are some probable suggestions.

Traditionally, in Chhath Puja, the prasad is usually made with stuff that is all high in proteins such as ghee, jaggery, and wheat flour. On this occasion, several sweets are prepared, but the most famous ones include Thekua, Rasia Kheer, and fruits.

On October 28, the great festival started with 'Nahay Khay' which will last for four days i.e. till 31 October. On the occasion of 'Nahay Khay', the day starts with cleaning the houses and other utensils which are to be used in making 'Prasad'.

Since Chhath Puja is starting today i.e. Friday, October 28. 'Kharna' is on 29 October and on 30th October, the first 'Arghya' will be offered to the setting Sun and on the next morning on October 31st, Chhath Puja will end by offering morning Arghya to the rising Sun.

Now, let's have a look at each day starting from today as to when and what will be performed as part of this great festival.

Nahay-Khay

The beginning of this festival will start on October 28 on the day of Nahay-Khay. Chhath is the festival of worshipping the Sun and this is one such festival of the Hindu faith, which does not include idol worship. However, in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, some people make idols.

The first day of Chhath Puja is known as 'Nahay Khay'. Women and men who observe fast on this day, purify their minds by having one meal at a time and from this day a lot of care is taken of purity and sanctity in the house and 'Chhat Vratis' avoid using garlic and onions in the food. On the day of 'Nahay Khay' fasting women or men eat gourd vegetables, gram dal, rice, and radish.

Chhath Vratis fast for the entire day on 'Kharna'

The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharna which means purification. On this day, devotees fast for the whole day and in the evening, fasting devotees break their day-long fast after conducting Puja and by making 'Prasad' which is a kheer made up of jaggery. The prasad is distributed among all the family members. After having this prasad, the devotees remain on fast for 36 hours.

It is considered auspicious to use a new earthen stove and mango wood for making offerings on this day.

Evening 'Arghya'

'Arghya' is offered to the setting Sun in the evening on the third day which is also called “Sandhya Ardhya”. On the day of 'Sandhya Arghya' a special type of dish “Thekuva” and seasonal fruits are offered to the Sun God, and people also offer Arghya with milk and water.

Sandhya Arghya will take place on October 30 this year.

Morning 'Arghya'

The last 'Arghya' is offered to the rising Sun on the fourth day i.e on October 31st. Women and men observing the fast pray to 'Chhathi Mayya' and the Sun God for the happiness and peace of their children and the entire family and to keep his grace on them. After this, devotees worship the deities of the house, and with this, the festival comes to an end.