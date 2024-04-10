On April 9, in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a tragic accident occurred in which a bus carrying distillery workers fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit, resulting in the death of 12 people and injuring 14 others. The incident took place around 8:30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari Police Station limits.

The victims were employees of a private distillery company returning home from work. Durg Superintendent of Police Jintendra Shukla confirmed that the bus skidded off the road and fell into the 40 feet-deep mine.

Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary announced that a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident. The company has offered compensation to the victims and they will also receive aid from the administration.

Of the injured, 12 have been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, while two others are receiving treatment at a local hospital.