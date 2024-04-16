In a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Group ((DRG) have successfully killed 18 Naxal insurgents during an encounter in Chhattisgarh. The operation, based on precise intelligence, unfolded in the vicinity of Binagunda village, under the jurisdiction of Chotebetiya Police Station in Kanker, Chhattisgarh.

As the operation progressed, BSF operatives, who were part of the operation, faced fierce gunfire from CPI Maoist cadres.

Responding to the attack, BSF troops effectively retaliated against the assailants. Unfortunately, one BSF personnel sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire. However, he has been evacuated and is reported to be out of danger.

The operation, which is still ongoing, has resulted in the neutralization of 18 CPI Maoist insurgents. Additionally, authorities have recovered seven AK series rifles and three Light Machine Guns from the site of the encounter.

Further details regarding the operation and any subsequent developments are awaited.