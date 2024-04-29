At least 23 Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on April 29 as confirmed by a senior police official.

The surrendered Naxalites were members of the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Maoists in south Bastar. They laid down their arms before police officials and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai.

Their decision to surrender was influenced by the police's rehabilitation initiative called 'Lon Varratu,' which aims to reintegrate Naxalites into mainstream society. The Naxalites expressed disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, leading to their decision to surrender.

Among the surrendered cadres, notable individuals include Sonu Madvi (40), who served as the vice-president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), and Paro Madvi (38), who held the vice-president position at the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS). Parvati Barsa (33) led its finance team.

These surrendered cadres were involved in various activities for the Naxalites, such as road blockades, tree felling, and dissemination of propaganda materials during Naxal shutdowns.

Authorities stated that the surrendered Naxalites will be provided with facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

This recent surrender marks a significant milestone in the district's efforts to counter Naxalism. Since the launch of the 'Lon Varratu' campaign in June 2020, a total of 761 Naxalites, including 177 with cash rewards on their heads, have reintegrated into mainstream society in Dantewada district, according to officials.