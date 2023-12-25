Three Naxalites were reportedly killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada region on Sunday.

The confrontation occurred near Dabbakunna within the boundary of Katekalyan police station around 5:30 p.m., during an anti-Naxal operation, stated Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

He mentioned that the operation was initiated by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both state police forces, from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district boundary. The encounter took place on a forested hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna.

Post the gunfire, the bodies of three male Naxalites, dressed in 'uniform', were found at the site, the IG added. He also indicated that a collection of explosives and firearms was discovered at the encounter site.

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