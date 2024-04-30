An encounter has erupted between Naxalites and security forces in the Abujhmad area, along the Narayanpur-Kanker border in Chhattisgarh. The encounter, which began on Tuesday, April 30 morning, has reportedly resulted in the death of at least seven Naxals.

The gunfight is ongoing in a forest region of Tekmeta near the Maharashtra border, where a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) is conducting an anti-Naxal operation. The Narayanpur Police has encircled the Maoists in the Tekameta area of Abujmarh.

The police had received information regarding the presence of a large number of Naxals in the Tekameta forest area bordering Maharashtra, which led to the deployment of security forces for a search operation late on Monday night. The Naxals opened fire on the security forces upon their arrival on Tuesday morning, leading to a retaliatory response.

Sources suggest that significant Naxal cadres are present in the area. While the security forces have reportedly encircled the Naxals, no harm has been reported to the security personnel so far. Initial reports suggest that 4-5 Naxals have been neutralized, though the exact number has not been disclosed by Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar, stating that the encounter is ongoing and the final situation will only be clear once the operation concludes.

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