In a significant operation against Naxal insurgency, security forces successfully neutralized nine Naxalites in a fierce encounter in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, September 3. The encounter unfolded around 10:30 a.m. during a search operation initiated by the police, following credible intelligence about the presence of Naxal operatives in the border region of Dantewada and Bijapur districts.

The operation targeted members of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company No. 2, who were entrenched in the area. The security personnel, acting on the intelligence, engaged in a prolonged gun battle, resulting in the elimination of nine insurgents. The site of the encounter revealed the bodies of the Naxalites along with a cache of seized weapons, including Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) and 12 Bore guns.

Despite ongoing sporadic exchanges of gunfire, the operation has so far been a success, with no reported casualties among the security forces.

This incident follows a series of violent acts by Naxalites in the region. Just last week, three villagers were brutally murdered in Bijapur district by Naxal elements, who accused them of being police informers. The escalating violence has drawn the attention of the highest levels of government, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visiting Chhattisgarh to discuss enhanced anti-Naxal strategies with the Directors General of Police from seven affected states.

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