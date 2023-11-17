The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is all set to take place today, November 17. This crucial phase will determine the fate of 70 assembly seats across 19 districts. As many as 958 candidates are vying for the electorate's approval, with the polls set to shape the future of many high-profile leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his deputy TS Singh Deo.

A total of 70 crucial assembly seats spread across 19 districts are up for grabs, with 958 candidates vying for victory. This phase is poised to shape the destiny of several high-profile leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy TS Singh Deo.

The polling, conducted under strict security measures, is taking place at 18,806 polling stations, catering to a substantial 1.63 crore registered voters. The first phase, held on November 7, covered 20 constituencies, including those situated in the Naxal-affected Bastar division. Stay tuned with IndiaToday.in for LIVE updates on the unfolding drama in the Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in an appeal to the electorate, emphasized the significance of their votes in determining the future of the state. Addressing the media, Baghel stated, "Your one vote will decide the future of youth, farmers, women... Please move out of your homes to vote... Vote for the betterment of Chhattisgarh."

hhattisgarh BJP Chief Arun Sao expressed confidence in his party's prospects. Speaking to India Today, Sao asserted, "The people of Chhattisgarh are enthusiastic about change, and the BJP is receiving their blessings."

Sao criticized the current administration led by Chief Minister Baghel, accusing it of fostering challenges in the state over the past five years. He alleged that Chhattisgarh has become a hub for drugs, religious conversion, and corruption, with mafias gaining a stronghold, hindering development works and causing widespread concern.