Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took on Union Home Minister Amit Shah as polling in the state commenced on Tuesday. Taking to X, Baghel said that he "accepted" Shah's "challenge" to debate the work done by him in the past five years against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's in the past 15 years.

Baghel tweeted a picture of a black sofa, having the names of Amit Shah and Bhupesh Baghel on both sides. "You (Amit Shah) have not yet mentioned the stage, date and time (of the debate), but the public has already prepared the stage. Please announce the date and time," the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's tweeted.

This is the second time that Baghel took on Shah over the Union Home Minister's challenge. On Sunday, he took to X and wrote, "There should be a debate on your scandal of 15 years and our work of 5 years. Chhattisgarhia is not afraid, will wait for your reply."

Earlier, while addressing a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh, Shah gave a challenge to Baghel in the Pandaria assembly seat. The Union Home Minister challenged Baghel to debate with the BJP over the work done by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister for five years and that of PM Modi in the past 15 years.

Chhattisgarh is voting in the first phase of the polls today. As many as 20 constituencies are voting, including Naxal-hit Bastar division. The second phase of the polls will be held on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place along with four other poll-bound states - Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh - on December 3.