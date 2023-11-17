Chhattisgarh has recorded a total of 37.87 per cent of voter turnout till 1 pm on the second phase of polling today.

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is underway as it is set to determine the fate of 70 assembly seats across 19 districts. As many as 958 candidates are vying for the electorate's approval, with the polls set to shape the future of many high-profile leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his deputy TS Singh Deo.

A total of 70 crucial assembly seats spread across 19 districts are up for grabs, with 958 candidates vying for victory. This phase is poised to shape the destiny of several high-profile leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy TS Singh Deo.

The polling, conducted under strict security measures, is taking place at 18,806 polling stations, catering to a substantial 1.63 crore registered voters. The first phase, held on November 7, covered 20 constituencies, including those situated in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.