An improvised explosive device (IED) blast left a Border Security Force (BSF) constable and two polling team members injured in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

The blast occurred while a joint party of BSF and District Force was en route from Camp Marbeda to Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station, accompanied by four polling teams from the Chhotebetiya police station in the Kanker district.

According to the Chhattisgarh Police, the injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment and their condition is reported to be stable.