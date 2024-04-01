In an operation conducted by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, one Naxalite was killed in an encounter. Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan confirmed the incident stating that the encounter resulted in the neutralization of the Naxalite. The body of the deceased Naxalite along with weapons has been recovered and a search operation is currently underway.

The encounter occurred in the forest near Tetemadgu village, falling under the jurisdiction of Kistaram Police Station. The operation involved the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and soldiers from the 208 and 204 battalions of COBRA (COmmando Battalion for Resolute Action).

This encounter follows an anti-Naxal operation conducted for 48 hours in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on March 30. During this operation, three encounters took place, resulting in the recovery of 5 kg of IED and a significant amount of Naxalite material from the incident site.

According to officials, during the operation on March 29, 2024, security forces were fired upon three separate times by Maoists while searching the jungle hills of Binagunda-Koronar. The Maoists had laid an ambush with the intent to kill and loot weapons. Security forces retaliated in self-defence, leading to a four-hour-long encounter.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.