In a significant development in the ongoing battle against Naxalism security personnel conducted a coordinated operation resulting in the elimination of 29 Naxalites, including several senior cadres, in Kanker district. The encounter, which unfolded as the largest in the state's history, saw security forces engaging in a fierce gun battle with the insurgents.

Amidst tense moments captured on video, security personnel demonstrated strategic coordination as they carried out the operation against the Naxals. Despite the successful outcome, three security personnel sustained injuries during the encounter. Additionally, a substantial cache of weapons was seized from the encounter site, further crippling the Naxal network in the region.

The Election Commission has concurrently grappled with a surge in complaints related to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations nationwide. Within a span of just one month since the MCC came into effect, the commission received a staggering 200 complaints from political entities and candidates. Taking prompt action, the commission addressed 169 cases, underscoring its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent electoral processes.

Moreover, the Election Commission met with 16 delegations representing seven political parties, fielding complaints regarding MCC infringements. This proactive approach signifies the commission's dedication to upholding electoral integrity amidst the fervor of political campaigning.

Meanwhile, the encounter in Kanker district marks a significant milestone in the state's ongoing fight against Left Wing Extremism, registering the highest number of Naxal casualties in a single encounter. The intensified efforts against Naxal insurgents have seen a total of 79 Naxalites being neutralized since the commencement of 2024, particularly in the Bastar region, renowned as a Maoist stronghold.