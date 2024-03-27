Six Naxalites, including a female cadre, were fatally shot during an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, according to a police official. The skirmish erupted in the jungles of Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages under the jurisdiction of Basaguda police station area, as a joint team of security forces conducted an anti-Naxal operation.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P informed PTI that personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) participated in the operation. "After the exchange of fire ceased, the bodies of six Naxalites, including a woman, were discovered at the scene," he stated.

The search operation continues in the vicinity as security forces remain vigilant. Bijapur district falls within the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency slated for voting in the initial phase of general elections on April 19.

The encounter underscores the ongoing struggle between security forces and Naxal insurgents in the region, where such confrontations are not uncommon.

Further updates on the incident are anticipated as investigations progress.