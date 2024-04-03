Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have reported the discovery of three more bodies of Maoists on Wednesday morning. This development follows a fierce gunfight that transpired between security forces and Maoist rebels just a day prior, as confirmed by police sources.

The tally of Maoists killed in Tuesday's confrontation has now escalated to 13, with police attributing the rise in casualties to their intensive operations in the area. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police jointly took down 10 Maoists in the Bijapur district during the confrontation, marking a significant uptick in insurgent casualties for the year. This recent engagement has pushed the total number of insurgents eliminated this year to 47, surpassing the entirety of 2023's count, which stood at 22.

The encounter erupted in the vicinity of the Kendra-Korcholi jungles, situated under the purview of Gangaloor police station—a known Communist Party of India (Maoist) stronghold. Officials reported that the skirmish commenced around 6 am when a joint team of security personnel embarked on an anti-naxal operation, meticulously planned based on specific intelligence inputs.

The operation, launched Monday evening from multiple security camps, saw the deployment of approximately 3000 personnel from various agencies, including the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force, alongside the Central Reserve Police Force and its elite guerilla unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA).

Tuesday's operation stands as a significant setback for the Maoist insurgents, marking the most substantial blow against their ranks since 2019. The recovery of significant arms and ammunition, including a Light Machine Gun (LMG), a .303 rifle, a 12-bore gun, and barrel grenade launchers, underscores the intensity and scale of the encounter.

With 47 Maoists neutralized since December 2023 in separate engagements across the Maoist-dominated Bastar region, the recent operation signifies a concerted effort by security forces to curb insurgency in the area.