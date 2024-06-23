Tragedy struck in Sukma district as two paramilitary soldiers lost their lives in an attack by Maoists involving an improvised explosive device (IED). The incident occurred during a road-opening patrol (ROP) conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) special anti-Maoist unit, CoBRA.

According to police reports, the soldiers were traveling in a truck and motorcycle when the IED, planted by Maoists, detonated. The attack took place as the CoBRA team was patrolling from Silger camp under the jurisdiction of Jagargunda police station towards Tekalgudem.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is renowned for its operations against Maoist insurgents in the region, often engaging in risky patrols through dense forests and challenging terrain.

Authorities have deployed additional forces to the area to track down the Maoist perpetrators responsible for the attack. The volatile situation underscores the persistent threat posed by IEDs in anti-Maoist operations across Chhattisgarh.

Experts have highlighted the difficulty in detecting these crude explosives, which are typically hidden amidst roadside vegetation in the dense jungles of Chhattisgarh. This concealment often complicates timely detection efforts during routine patrols.