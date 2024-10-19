Two personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) who were critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast carried out by Naxals, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday. The explosion also left two members of the Narayanpur district police wounded. The incident, confirmed by local police authorities, marks yet another escalation in Naxal-related violence in the region.

The blast occurred earlier in the day during a Naxal patrol search operation in the Narayanpur district, a hotbed of Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh. The attack targeted an ITBP patrol team, according to Inspector General of Bastar Range, P. Sundarraj, who stated that the Naxals specifically targeted the team, leading to the devastating explosion that injured the jawans.

The incident adds to the recent surge in violent clashes between security forces and Naxal cadres in Chhattisgarh. Just a day prior, Dantewada police reported a major encounter in the dense forests of Abujhmad, near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border, where at least 38 Naxals were killed in a fierce gunfight with security personnel. The back-to-back incidents reflect the ongoing intensity of anti-insurgency operations and the Naxals’ retaliatory tactics in the region.

The situation remains tense, with heightened security measures being implemented across the affected districts as authorities continue their efforts to curb Naxal activities and ensure the safety of residents.

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