The Kerlapenda village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district became Maoist-free, after sixteen Maoists, including six carrying a collective cash reward of Rs 25 lakh surrendered on June 2.

Of them, nine cadres belonged to Kerlapenda village panchayat under Chintalanar police station limits.

The village has become eligible for development projects of Rs 1 crore as per a new scheme of the state government, an official said.

All 16 cadres, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials, here citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities by ultras on local tribals, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

The cadres were also impressed by the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and the state's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Among those who surrendered, Rita alias Dodi Sukki (36), a woman who was active as member of the central regional committee (CRC) company number 2 of Maoists, and Rahul Punem (18), a party member within PLGA battalion no. 1 of Maoists, carried a reward of ₹8 lakh each, he said.