A Mumbai court on May 30 pronounced notorious gangster Chhota Rajan guilty for the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001. The ruling, delivered by Special Judge AM Patil, marked a significant milestone in the long-standing case, which has garnered widespread attention for over two decades.

Jaya Shetty, proprietor of the Golden Crown hotel situated in central Mumbai's Gamdevi area, fell victim to Rajan's ruthless tactics on May 4, 2001. The hotelier had been relentlessly targeted for extortion by members of the Chhota Rajan gang, culminating in a fatal attack within the confines of his establishment.

Despite being under the protection of Maharashtra police due to constant threats, Shetty's security cover was inexplicably withdrawn mere months before his tragic demise. This vulnerability left him exposed to the violent retribution of Rajan's operatives, resulting in his untimely death.

Rajan, whose true identity is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, had evaded justice for years, finding refuge in various countries until his eventual deportation to India in 2015. Currently incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar Jail, Rajan's conviction brings a measure of closure to the long-standing quest for justice by Shetty's family and law enforcement authorities.

The court's ruling shed light on the gruesome details of Shetty's murder, revealing that he was gunned down by two assailants within his hotel premises. Despite the swift and valiant efforts of the hotel's manager and an employee to apprehend the perpetrators, only one of the shooters was successfully detained.

Notably, Chhota Rajan's recent legal endeavors extended beyond his criminal pursuits, as he sought legal recourse against filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Matchbox Shots LLP for unauthorized usage of his likeness and voice in the web series 'Scoop.' Rajan contended that the depiction of his character without consent amounted to a violation of his rights, urging the Bombay High Court to intervene and restrain the series' release.

The web series in question, based on the infamous journalist Jigna Vora's involvement in the murder of fellow journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, stirred controversy with its portrayal of real-life events. While Vora was eventually acquitted in 2018, Rajan received a life sentence, further cementing his notoriety in criminal annals.