Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, visited Air Force Station Barrackpore on 19 December 2022.

The Bangladeshi chief was received by Group Captain Saideep Lall, Station Commander, Air Force Station Barrackpore.



The dignitary visited the Technical Type Training School and a Helicopter Unit while also interacting with all personnel of the Station.

Military ties between the Indian Air Force and the Bangladesh Air Force are vibrant and date back to the Indo- Pak war in 1971 when the IAF had trained the Kilo flight which later transcended into Bangladesh Air Force.

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The visit of the CAS, Bangladesh Air Force has further cemented the warm military ties between the two nations.

Earlier on December 9, a three-day regional conference between BSF and BGB concluded on December 09 with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document in which special emphasis was given to focused issues particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like drugs and narcotic substances.

The IG-level meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) was started on 07th December and concluded on December 9.

A twelve members Indian delegation led by Sumit Sharan, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Frontier, Tripura, while a 13 members delegation of Bangladesh was led by Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram participated in the conference.

"During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest which would pave the way for enhancing the understanding and increased cooperation between both the Border Guarding Forces were discussed at length", a press release from BSF said.